Cargill says suspending deliveries at Iowa corn mill after 'mechanical failure'

CHICAGO Feb 9 Cargill Inc on Monday said it was suspending shipments and deliveries at its corn wet mill in Fort Dodge, Iowa, due to a "significant mechanical failure" on Friday.

"The local team is in the process of assessing the damage to the equipment. As a result, we will be immediately suspending inbound and outbound deliveries," the company said in a note on its website.

The company purchased the mill from Tate & Lyle PLC in 2011 and the plant can consume 150,000 bushels of corn daily, churning out ethanol, dextrose and animal feed.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen)
