Cargill hires ex-Credit Suisse M&A banker for Asia role -sources

| DUBAI
DUBAI Dec 2 Cargill Inc has hired
Mumtaz Kazmi, previously the mergers and acquisitions head for
Credit Suisse in the Middle East, to help the
agribusiness firm expand in Asia, two banking sources aware of
the matter said.
Cargill is one of the world's largest privately held
corporations and a leading commodities trader. Like other large
U.S.-based agribusiness companies, it has been stepping up
acquisitions in resource-rich and fast-growing emerging markets
in recent months, seeking to diversify away from the United
States.
Kazmi, who worked at Credit Suisse for more than a decade
before leaving the firm in late 2012, has been appointed as
Cargill's strategy and business development manager for Asia
Pacific, a role which includes leading M&A efforts for Cargill
in the region, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He will be based in Singapore and his main focus will be to
seek acquisitions in South-East Asia, the sources said on
Monday.
Reuters could not reach Kazmi for a comment. Cargill did not
immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
The Minneapolis-based company is in the final stages of a
deal to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business,
a deal which may be worth as much as $2 billion, Reuters
reported in October, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Cargill expects its acquisition of Joe White Maltings in
Australia to be completed by the end of the year, it said in
October.
The commodity trader also purchased full ownership of the
Prairie Malt joint venture in Saskatchewan and acquired a shrimp
feed manufacturer in Thailand.
Kazmi led the regional M&A business for the Swiss bank in
Dubai, advising on large cross-border transactions for large
corporates and sovereign wealth funds such as Qatar Holding.
However, M&A activity in the Middle East slumped after the
global financial crisis, forcing many senior bankers at global
banks to move to large corporates, state entities or local banks
in the region.
Peter Fort, previously the M&A head for Morgan Stanely Inc
in the Middle East, left the firm last year and currently
heads up Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone Authority, a tax-free
industrial zone in one of the seven emirates of the UAE.