UPDATE 1-Cargill CEO says US needs to address ethanol mandate

* Cargill chief cites Brazil in urging ethanol flexibility
* Comments follow livestock firms' request
July 31 The chief executive of global grains
trading powerhouse Cargill lent his voice on Tuesday to a
growing chorus of corn consumers urging the U.S. government to
temporarily curb its ethanol quotas, saying that the expected
drop in global corn production was "manageable" with the right
response.
CEO Gregory Page said on CNBC that the U.S. biofuel mandate
"needs to be addressed" through existing policy tools, becoming
the highest-profile executive to call for some relief from the
Renewable Fuels Standard that requires that over a third of the
corn crop is made into fuel ethanol.
With the global corn crop expected to fall about 3 to 4
percent below trendline norms as the worst drought in over half
a century decimates the U.S. harvest, anyone who consumes corn
will be forced to begin cutting back, Page said.
"If all of that (demand rationing) is only on livestock or
food consumers, it really makes the burden disproportionate.
What we see are 3 or 4 percent declines in supply lead to 40 to
50 percent increases in prices, and I think the mandates are
what drives that price elasticity which I think needs to be
addressed," he said on the business news channel.
"There are mechanisms in place for a combination of
agencies, there are some controls. There is a methodology to
reduce the amount of biofuels that is mandated in the U.S."
FORMAL REQUEST AWAITED
The worst U.S. drought in more than half a century has
reduced the corn crop by as much as a quarter compared to spring
forecasts, and has renewed the debate over a federal policy to
use a growing amount of corn as motor fuel.
On Monday, U.S. livestock groups appealed to the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to curb or suspend the
mandate that requires 9 percent of the U.S. gasoline supply to
be made up of ethanol for the coming year.
But the request appeared to be only an informal plea, as
analysts said only an ethanol blender or producer -- or a U.S.
state -- could formally seek a waiver from the program. The EPA
denied a previous waiver from Texas Governor Rick Perry in 2008
on the basis that the mandate was not causing "severe" harm.
Page cited the example of Brazil, a long-time proponent and
user of sugar-based ethanol, which has periodically adjusted the
volume of ethanol that must be blended into gasoline at times
when the sugar harvest faces a shortage.
ON ALL SIDES
The spike in corn prices, which have rallied more than 50
percent in two months, threatens to cut into margins across
Cargill's vast $120 billion global business, from its
feed-grain sales to meat processing to ethanol output. It is a
top 10 ethanol producer with about 215 million gallons a year.
However the Minneapolis-based firm's ethanol business is
less than one-eighth the size of industry leader Archer Daniels
Midland Co, which on Tuesday reported a worse than
expected 25 percent drop in quarterly earnings due to a slump in
immediate ethanol margins caused by tight corn stocks.
Cargill, which reports its earnings on Aug. 9, could be hurt
by the drop in business levels as their commercial hedgers such
as livestock producers will hedge less as they buy less product.
"When you have fewer crops to process as livestock producers
feed less, they're going to need less soybean meal and therefore
there will be less demand for the facilities like ADM and
Cargill provide," Page said.
MANAGEABLE
Page said the shortfall in supply would be "manageable"
provided that consumers ration their use, that producers don't
impose export constraints and importers don't embark on a
panicked buying spree, as some did in 2008 -- a
beggar-thy-neighbor approach widely seen to have worsened the
price spike.
"We need thoughtful responses from governments. We need to
be sure free trade remains. In past periods of shortage of
crops, we've had embargoes which have exacerbated peoples'
supply concerns and caused people to take actions that were not
helpful to global aggregate food security," he said.
"Supply countries embargoed exports and importing countries
were buying more than they actually needed. The combination of
these actions by governments exacerbated the shortfall and
accelerated prices increases," he said.
The average American will be paying about $75 more for their
food consumption on an annual basis compared with a year ago, he
said. The average person in the United States consumes about one
tonne of grains per year.
"If you're a family of four on a tight budget, it's not
inconsequential, but to put it in context that is $75 per man
compared with levels we saw a year ago," he said.