Cargill rehires former executive for leadership post

Sept 15 Cargill Inc said on Tuesday a former executive, who recently left rival Louis Dreyfus Corp , will rejoin the U.S.-based commodity trader as one of six people who set corporate strategy.

Gert-Jan van den Akker will join the Cargill Leadership Team, which also includes the company's chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief risk officer, according to a statement.

In June, Van den Akker, known as G.J., said he had left Louis Dreyfus Commodities to pursue other opportunities, just a year after joining.

Van den Akker "will play an important role in driving Cargill's direction and goals," Chief Executive David MacLennan said in the statement.

Van den Akker joined Cargill in 1987 and over more than two decades worked as a managing director of the ocean transportation business and served as a member of the company's risk committee.

His appointment is the latest change among senior management at Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader.

Last week, Cargill said CEO MacLennan will replace his predecessor, Gregory Page, as chairman of the company's board.

Separately, Cargill will lose Patrick Bowe, a corporate vice president, to smaller rival The Andersons Inc in November. The Andersons said last week it hired Bowe as its next CEO.

Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp. Recently, the companies have faced new competition from trading houses in Asia.

Last month, Cargill reported a net loss of $51 million in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of $376 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)