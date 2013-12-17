Cargill to build wheat-based ethanol plant in Germany

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HAMBURG Dec 17 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said on Tuesday it will build a 60 million euro ($82.5 million) ethanol production plant in Germany that will use wheat as a feedstock.
The plant will produce 50,000 cubic metres of ethanol per year destined for the German and European beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, the company said. It is expected to be operational by autumn 2015.
The new plant at Barby in Saxony Anhalt will be built alongside Cargill's existing wheat processing plant on the site.
The plant will produce ethanol using feedstock from the adjacent wheat facility, using primarily locally grown wheat.
Cargill has existing European network of ethanol plants in Manchester in the United Kingdom, Sas van Gent and Bergen op Zoom in the Netherlands and Wroclaw in Poland.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.