UPDATE 1-Cargill says Macquarie Group to buy its petroleum business

By Liz Hampton
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie
Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's
petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the
latest reshuffling of its business following an almost
three-year slump in oil prices.
Macquarie operates a global oil business active in both
financial and physical markets. The deal would expand its
footprint by adding facilities in Geneva, Switzerland and
Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The companies did not disclose terms of the purchase and
declined to comment further.
Reuters first reported the two were in deal talks on March
3.
The acquired business will report to Nick O'Kane,
Macquarie's global head of energy markets.
The sale comes as Cargill has spent the past year
streamlining operations amid a rout in global commodity prices.
In January, sources had said that Cargill was planning to sell
its U.S. gas and power business to commodities trader and
investor TrailStone Group.
The company continues to operate its gas and power business,
according to a company representative.
Following the sale, Cargill will continue to operate in the
energy industry, including a risk management business, which as
a registered swap dealer provides hedging services.
Many banks have exited physical oil trading in recent years
following the implementation of the Dodd-Frank financial reform.
President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order to
scale back those regulations, a move that may better accommodate
banks that wish to trade physical commodities.
J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial adviser to Cargill
on its transaction with Macquarie.
