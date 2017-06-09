UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business

(Adds details about transaction)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will
acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for
an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
The deal comes just months after Macquarie agreed to buy
Cargill's global petroleum business. That sale is expected to
close in the second half of this year.
Commodities trader Cargill has been streamlining its
business in the past year following a nearly three-year slump in
global oil prices. The company said it will remain active in
energy through several businesses, including financial risk
management, biofuels and tanker shipping.
Cargill offers power and natural gas trading, storage and
transportation.
The company originally planned to sell the power and gas
business to commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group,
which is funded by Riverstone Holdings, a private equity group.
That bid fell through, sources told Reuters in May.
Cargill's power and gas business has offices in Calgary,
Houston and Minneapolis. The deal is anticipated to close in
late 2017.
J.P Morgan served as a financial adviser to Cargill on the
transaction.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia
Osterman)