TrailStone buys Cargill's power and gas group - sources

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor
TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power
trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this
week.
The move, first reported by Sparkspread, comes amid a
reshuffling in the power and natural gas industry as private
equity firms and hedge funds pour into the space, filling a void
left by banks and other longtime players.
The banks and others have been pulling back over the past
several years as natural gas prices have reached lows not seen
in a decade, due to abundant U.S. shale gas and increasingly
strict capital requirements and regulations that have pressured
banks to reduce their involvement in physical commodities
markets.
Swiss-based commodities trader Gunvor Group Ltd this year
opened a natural gas trading desk in Connecticut, headed by a
former director of natural gas for Freepoint Commodities.
Last September, Hartree Partners lost its head of natural
gas trading, and in May, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs
Group Inc snagged Mercuria Energy Trading's head of natural gas
and power trading.
TrailStone already had natural gas and power trading
operations in the United States. TrailStone did not respond to a
request for comment, and Cargill declined to comment.
