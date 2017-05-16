UPDATE 2-TrailStone's bid for Cargill's power, gas book falls through -sources

(Adds Cargill comment)
NEW YORK/HOUSTON May 16 Commodities trader and
investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power
and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday, setting back the seller's
efforts to streamline operations.
The sources, who requested anonymity because they are not
authorized to speak to the media, said it was not clear why the
deal was off.
A TrailStone representative declined to comment. Cargill
spokeswoman Anna Lovely said in an email that the company
continues to operate its North American power and gas business,
but declined to comment on the report.
In January, sources had said that Cargill was planning to
sell its gas and power business to TrailStone, which is funded
by Riverstone private equity group.
Cargill has spent the past year streamlining its businesses
as global oil prices have slumped for nearly three years. In
March, Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to
buy Cargill's petroleum business.
The power and gas industry is reshuffling as private equity
firms and hedge funds enter the business, filling a void left by
banks and other longtime players.
Last year, TrailStone, run by former executives from
Deutsche Bank's commodities group, agreed to buy a stake in a
small U.S. power retailer to expand in the North American energy
market.
