Cargill 3rd-qtr profit jumps on food ingredient, protein demand

CHICAGO, March 29 Global commodities trader
Cargill Inc on Wednesday reported a sharply higher
quarterly profit led by strong results from its food ingredients
and animal protein businesses.
The privately held company said adjusted operating earnings
rose 50 percent to $715 million in the third quarter ended Feb.
28, from $476 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, quarterly net income climbed to
$650 million from $459 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $27.3 billion.
