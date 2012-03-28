Cargill says no comment on latest IPO market rumor

CHICAGO, March 28 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc
said on Wednesday it had no comment regarding a market
rumor that it was planning an initial public offering.
"Our company does not comment on market rumors," Cargill
spokeswoman Lisa Clemens said.
Talk about an IPO among traders and investment bankers
surfaces periodically about Minneapolis-based Cargill, a player
in world agribusiness for more than a century and one of the
world's largest privately held corporations. Cargill routinely
issues a "no comment" on such rumors.
IPO rumors have picked up in the last year following a move
by commodities trader Glencore to issue shares.
Cargill in 2011 repeatedly denied speculation that it would
carry out an IPO. Cargill spun off its majority stake in
fertilizer maker Mosaic Co in 2011, partly to maintain
its private-company status and partly to enable Cargill family
trusts to diversify their holdings.