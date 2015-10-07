Cargill's finance business approved for LME membership

LONDON Oct 7 Commodities trader Cargill Inc's
financial services business has been approved for
membership of the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on
Wednesday.
The LME is the world's biggest market for industrial metals
and the approval is an important step in privately held
Cargill's push into trading structured products and derivatives.
It comes as Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank
have exited commodities derivatives after tighter
regulations squeezed margins.
The LME said Cargill Financial Services Europe Ltd had been
approved as a "broker clearing" category 2 member.
Broker clearing members can issue LME contracts, trade on
the LME's electronic trade platform and over the telephone, but
not in the open-outcry ring, which is reserved for category 1
members.
Another unit of Cargill, Swiss-based Cargill International
SA, is already a category 5 "trade" member, the lowest
classification, with no trading rights except as clients.
Cargill is also a non-clearing member of the U.S. COMEX
exchange and other U.S. commodity exchanges, it said on its
website.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
.
