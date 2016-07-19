Cargill to suspend palm purchases from Malaysia's IOI Group

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
JAKARTA, July 19 Major palm oil trader Cargill Ltd said it will suspend business with Malaysian palm oil producer IOI Corporation Bhd after the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) suspended the Malaysian firm's certificate.
"IOI Group has yet to deliver a responsible sourcing policy or a detailed sustainability implementation plan to meet our requirements," Cargill said in a statement on Monday.
"Cargill will suspend business by not entering into any new purchase contracts until IOI Group can meet our requirements and comply with our sustainable palm oil policy."
In March, the RSPO, withdrew its "sustainabliity certification" from IOI due to a complaint alleging IOI illegally chopping down rainforest in Indonesia and planted palm oil on peatlands.
The suspension of IOI's green credentials has already caused Nestle, Unilever, Mars and Kellogg to drop IOI Group as a supplier.
IOI could not be reached for a comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, editing by William Hardy)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.