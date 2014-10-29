MOVES-Cargill hires Mike Frawley as global metals chief

(Adds background in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6)
NEW YORK Oct 29 Cargill Inc has hired
metals veteran Mike Frawley as managing director of global
metals to lead the U.S. commodity merchant's derivative sales, a
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The news comes after privately held Cargill, which has
extensive business in the global agriculture sector, closed its
European coal, gas and power trading business earlier this year,
the first traditional commodities trading firm to step away
from a sector hard-hit by falling margins.
Frawley will join the team led by Federico Stiegwardt, Latin
America director and assistant vice president to Cargill's risk
management business unit, the spokeswoman said in an email.
He was previously global head of metals at Jefferies Bache
and Newedge.
Cargill's metals business covers iron ore and ferrous scrap
and steel products, including hot and cold rolled coil and other
flat products, steel billets, rod and rebar which is used to
reinforce concrete.
It also operates eight steel service centers across the
United States.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney and Chris Prentice in
New York; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alden Bentley)