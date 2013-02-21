Cargill settles NAFTA dispute with Mexico

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Cargill Inc has
reached a settlement with Mexico in a dispute that resulted in a
$77 million arbitration award for the U.S. agribusiness company,
according to court documents filed Thursday.
A North American Free Trade Agreement arbitration tribunal
awarded Cargill the sum in 2009 over trade barriers the company
said Mexico erected against high-fructose corn syrup from 2002
to 2007.
Terms of the settlement, reached Feb. 5, were not disclosed.
The settlement was detailed in papers filed in U.S. District
Court in New York, where Cargill had filed a lawsuit to enforce
the arbitration award.
A spokeswoman for Cargill had no immediate comment. A
representative for Mexico's Economy Ministry did not respond to
a request for comment.
Cargill filed its claims against Mexico in 2005 under
Chapter 11 of NAFTA, which allows companies to sue countries
that are members of the treaty for actions that affect their
investments.
In 2009, the tribunal awarded Mexico $77.3 million plus
interest and costs. In May 2012, the Supreme Court of Canada,
the country where the original NAFTA panel was held, let the
award stand.
Cargill in November filed the federal lawsuit in New York to
enforce the award. It said with interest the award was now worth
$94.6 million.
The case is Cargill, Incorporated v. United Mexican States,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 12-08225.