Cargill launches non-GMO sweeteners and sunflower oil

NEW YORK Oct 6 Cargill Inc has
launched lines of sweeteners and sunflower oil certified as not
genetically modified, or non-GMO, the company said on Thursday,
the latest in a trend of food companies moving towards
ingredients perceived as more natural.
The global commodities trader is now offering
commercial-scale cane sugar and erythritol products as well as
sunflower oil that have been certified as non-GMO, it said in a
statement.
"Consumer demand for non-GMO food and beverages is growing,
and Cargill is responding," Mike Wagner, Managing Director for
Cargill Starches and Sweeteners North America, said in the
statement.
