UPDATE 1-Cargill offers certified non-GMO sweeteners and sunflower oil

NEW YORK Oct 6 Cargill Inc has
introduced its first sweeteners and sunflower oil certified as
not genetically modified, or non-GMO, it said on Thursday,
becoming the latest food company to bolster its roster of
ingredients perceived as more natural.
The Minneapolis-based global commodities trader is now
offering commercial-scale cane sugar and erythritol, another
sweetener, as well as sunflower oil that have been certified as
non-GMO by a third party, it said in a statement.
Food manufacturers including Dannon and Hershey Co
have been opting for cane sugar and other non-GMO ingredients to
capture the attention of consumers seeking organic and natural
foods. The trend picked up ahead of new U.S. laws requiring
companies to label whether their foods contain GMO substances.
"Consumer demand for non-GMO food and beverages is growing,
and Cargill is responding," Mike Wagner, managing director for
the company's North American starch and sweetener business, said
in the statement.
The company has been adding non-GMO products for some time,
including a sunflower oil blend launched in March 2015, but this
is the first time Cargill has gotten this outside certification
for its products.
