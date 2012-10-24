版本:
New Issue-Cargill sells $450 mln in notes

Oct 24 Cargill Inc on Wednesday sold
$450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $350 million. 
    Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: CARGILL

AMT $450 MLN      COUPON 4.1 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.811   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 4.111 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

