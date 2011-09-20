UPDATE 1-Cargill to rebuild, expand N.Dakota oilseed plant

* North Dakota plant processes canola, sunflower, flaxseed

* Project to be completed by U.S. harvest in 2013 (Adds details)

Sept 20 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc CARG.UL said on Tuesday it is planning a $50 million-plus project to rebuild and expand its 30-year-old oilseed processing plant in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Construction is set to begin this fall with completion expected by the 2013 U.S. harvest, Cargill said.

The North Dakota plant processes canola and sunflower seeds for use in food products as well as flaxseed into linseed oil for industrial use, and protein meal for animal feed.

"We will modestly increase sunflower and flaxseed processing, plus significantly increase our production of canola oil," Jaysen Schock, facility manager, said in a statement.

Cargill declined to provide further details on the size of the expansion.

Currently, there are 83 full-time employees at the plant which "may not change much after the rebuild," Cargill said. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Jim Marshall)