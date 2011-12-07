Cargill recalls U.S. dog food due to aflatoxin

* Dog food produced by Cargill's plant at Lecompte, La.
* No illnesses have been reported
Dec 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Incsaid it was voluntarily recalling a year's output of
dog food under the brands River Run and Marksman due to high
levels of aflatoxin.
The dog food was manufactured at Cargill's Lecompte,
Louisiana, plant from Dec. 1, 2010, to Dec. 1, 2011 and
distributed in 13 states and two territories: Kansas, Missouri,
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee,
Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, California, Guam,
the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"No illnesses have been reported in association with these
products to date, and no other Cargill Animal Nutrition pet
food products are involved in this recall," Cargill said in a
statement.
Aflatoxin, a toxic substance that can cause liver failure
and even death in dogs, is often found as a by-product of a
corn fungus. The fungus tends to develop on crops during years
of severe heat and drought and is most commonly found in the
southern United States.
At least 76 dogs were believed to have died in the United
States in 2006 after eating aflatoxin-infected food produced by
Diamond Pet Foods.
List of recalled products on Cargill's web site: