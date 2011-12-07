UPDATE 1-Cargill recalls U.S. dog food due to aflatoxin

* Dog food produced by Cargill's plant at Lecompte, La.
* No illnesses have been reported
* P&G also recalled brand of its puppy food this week
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Dec 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Incsaid it was voluntarily recalling a year's output
of dog food made for its brands River Run and Marksman due to
high levels of aflatoxin.
It was the second recall of pet food this week due to
aflatoxin.
At Cargill, the dog food was manufactured at its Lecompte,
Louisiana, plant from Dec. 1, 2010, to Dec. 1, 2011 and
distributed in 13 states and two territories: Kansas, Missouri,
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee,
Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, California, Guam,
the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cargill said in a statement.
"No illnesses have been reported in association with these
products to date, and no other Cargill Animal Nutrition pet
food products are involved in this recall," Cargill said.
Procter & Gamble Co earlier this week recalled a lot
of its Iams puppy food high due to high levels of aflatoxin
produced at its Henderson, North Carolina, plant.
Aflatoxin, a toxin that can cause liver failure and even
death in dogs, is often found as a by-product of a corn fungus.
The fungus tends to develop on crops during years of severe
heat and drought, similar to what occurred this summer.
"The basic issue is that the weather in the southern part
of the United States just trashed the corn. Aflatoxin was
pretty prevalent," said Charles Hurburgh, a grain quality
specialist for Iowa State University.
Whole corn or by-products of corn or ethanol processing,
such as corn gluten feed or distiller's dried grain, are used
to make pet food. Generally, the concentration of aflatoxin in
corn by-products is three times that of whole corn kernels,
Hurburgh said.
At least 76 dogs were believed to have died in the United
States in 2006 after eating aflatoxin-infected food produced by
Diamond Pet Foods.
List of recalled products on Cargill's web site: