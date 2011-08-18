Cargill plant resumes operation after turkey recall

* Cargill implements new sanitary process, USDA approved

* Production of recalled turkey begins on "limited" basis

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (U.S. agribusiness Cargill said on Wednesday it resumed ground turkey operations at its Springdale, Arkansas plant after addressing sanitary concerns linked to its recall of 36 million pounds of turkey earlier this month.

Cargill started "limited" production of 93 percent lean ground turkey but has yet to resume production of 85 percent lean turkey, said Cargill spokesman Michael Martin.

Both products were recalled by Cargill on Aug. 3 as they were linked to an outbreak of an antibotic-resistant Salmonella strain that sickened 77 people and resulted in one death in California.

Cargill resumed operations at Springdale after increasing its antibacterial technology in its chilling system and adding antibacterial sprays in the harvest line, procedures approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Additionally, Springdale meat suppliers will be required to include the antibacterial technology in the harvesting process.

The company is setting up an independent panel of animal health experts to review the food safety steps.

Another line of ground turkey that was not recalled resumed full production late last week.

The recall was one of the largest U.S. meat recalls ever. An Oregon family is suing Cargill after their young daughter was sickened after eating Salmonella-contaminated turkey. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Michael Urquhart)