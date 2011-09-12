Cargill announces second turkey recall

* Cargill unit recalls 185,000 pounds of ground turkey

* USDA test sample shows "low levels" of salmonella

* Same strain of salmonella triggered Aug. 3 recall

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Cargill Inc said on Sunday that it will recall ground turkey products at one of its U.S. facilities for the second time in two months after a U.S. government body found salmonella contamination.

Cargill Value Added Meats Retail, a unit of Wichita, Kansas-based Cargill Meat Solutions, said in a statement that it would recall 185,000 pounds of meat produced by a Springdale, Arkansas, plant in August.

A test sample taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture "yielded low levels" of the same salmonella strain that triggered the earlier Aug. 3 recall, Cargill said.

The ground turkey is included in three brand names -- Honeysuckle White, HEB and Kroger -- according to the statement.

Other turkey products produced at Springdale are not part of the recall, Cargill said.

Closely held Cargill owns four turkey-processing facilities in the United States. The company said products from the three other facilities are not involved in the recall.

On Aug. 16, Cargill Meat Solutions was sued by an Oregon family who said their young daughter was hospitalized after eating Salmonella-contaminated turkey, the subject of one of the largest U.S. meat recalls ever.

The lawsuit marked one of the first against Cargill since the meat processor recalled 36 million pounds of fresh and frozen ground turkey products on Aug. 3 because of possible contamination from an antibiotic-resistant Salmonella strain.

That strain is linked to one death in California and more than 100 illnesses in more than 30 U.S. states.

Salmonella infection is the most common U.S. food-borne illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said one in six Americans gets sick from contaminated food each year. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)