UPDATE 1-Cargill merges U.S., Geneva non-oil desks, cuts jobs

LONDON Dec 15 Cargill Inc. has cut 125 jobs worldwide from its energy, transportation and metals operations and merged its European and U.S. power, gas, and coal trading divisions, sources close to the company said on Thursday.

Cargill is not alone among trading houses responding to a disappointing 2011 performance, Swiss-based coal traders said.

Coal has been a particularly tough market for traders this year because prices have been largely stagnant and liquidity has been lower. Without liquidity and volatility, traders taken on by new entrants to the market since the record high prices of have struggled to turn big profits.

"We can confirm that as a result of the internal structural changes there have been some personnel changes which will affect around 125 employees in our Energy, Transportation and Metals operations around the world," a Cargill spokesman said.

Cargill has 600 employees in its Geneva office and around 1,100 worldwide in the non-oil Energy Transportation Industrial (ETI) business group.

The moves follow Cargill's announcement on Dec. 2 that it would cut its workforce of 138,000 by 2,000 over the next six months.

Cargill's job cuts plan was prudent given world growth prospects, a Fitch ratings analyst said on Dec. 5 .

Cargill will keep the split in its energy business between oil and non-oil with a global non-oil division made up of coal, gas, power and carbon trading and headed by Frank Rivendal, formerly head of power and gas in the U.S. for Cargill.

"Broadly speaking, the big changes are over and very few have been fired so far but there may be a few more job cuts," one source said.

"In 2008-2009 everybody made money because prices were so volatile but this year prices have been stagnant and for the first time in a decade, even the big trading houses are facing a downturn in earnings," he added.

Last month Cargill former head of coal based in Geneva, Patrick Bracken, left to return to the U.S. and Peter Biston, Geneva-based head of power and gas, a junior gas trader and a power trader lost their jobs.

Cargill Ferrous International in November shut its physical steel trading desks in Hong Kong and Geneva and its top sugar trader, Jonathan Drake, left in early December .

"That (restructuring) makes sense. In the previous structure oil made a lot of money and they couldn't bonus traders as power and gas were down. Now oil can live or die by its own performance," said Peter Henry, senior consultant with Commodity Search Partners.