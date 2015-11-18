Cargill streamlines executive team to speed decision-making

CHICAGO Nov 17 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc will streamline its executive team effective Dec. 1, 2015, to speed up decision making, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement of a new executive leadership team under Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave MacLennan comes less than a week after Reuters reported the company had launched a restructuring that included job cuts.

Cargill said in the statement posted on its website that the new team would replace the previous two-tiered executive leadership structure and would include leaders of its five major businesses spanning agriculture to metals, along with the heads of finance, personnel, business services and the business operations and supply chain unit.

"This change is aimed at simplifying our leadership structure and increasing the speed of decision-making," MacLennan said in the statement. "Agility being critical in today's fast-moving world," he added.

The changes at Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, come as global commodities companies are under pressure from slumping prices, slowing demand in China and weakness in emerging markets where Cargill has significant investments.

Cargill's five business units are: agriculture supply chain; animal nutrition; animal protein; food ingredients; and energy, transport and metals. (Reporting by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Ken Wills)