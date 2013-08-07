版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 21:26 BJT

Cargill posts sharp rise in quarterly earnings

CHICAGO Aug 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill reported a sharp rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, led by its grain business.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, reported $483 million in earnings for the fourth quarter ended May 31, up from $73 million a year earlier.

While most of Cargill's units were profitable, earnings at its animal protein business were down from last year, largely hurt by high feed costs and the tightest U.S. cattle supply in 60 years.

