Cargill reports lower quarterly operating earnings, revenue

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
CHICAGO Jan 7 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly earnings before special items, citing lower prices and weaker demand in some markets.
The privately held Minnesota-based company said the profit for the second quarter ended Nov. 30 fell to $574 million from $657 million a year earlier.
The results exclude gains on sales of its U.S. pork business and 50 percent stake in a joint venture in a U.S. steel mill, as well as an accounting charge.
Revenue declined 10 percent to $27.3 billion.
Net earnings rose to $1.39 billion from $784 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: