Cargill reports net profit on special gains; revenue declines

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
Aug 10 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Wednesday posted a quarterly net profit because of special gains, and its revenue dropped.
The privately held company reported net income of $15 million for the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a net loss of $51 million a year earlier.
Excluding items such as inventory adjustments and gains or losses from sales of assets, the company posted an operating loss of $19 million, compared with a year-earlier profit of $230 million.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $27.1 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.