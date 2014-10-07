UPDATE 1-Cargill reports lower Q1 profit amid slumping grain markets

(Adds details, background, quote, adds byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Oct 7 Cargill Inc, a top global
commodities trader, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell
as global grain and oilseed prices tumbled in anticipation of a
record-large U.S. harvest and as turmoil in some countries
impacted its operations.
Minneapolis-based Cargill noted that its fiscal first
quarter ended Aug. 31 was "marked by a great deal of
geopolitical uncertainty," including inflation in Venezuela and
Argentina, violence in eastern Ukraine, and tightening credit
markets in China.
Rival grain trader Louis Dreyfus last week also blamed
geopolitical turmoil for its disappointing quarterly results.
The two companies, along with Archer Daniels Midland and
Bunge Ltd, make up the ABCD companies that dominate the
global grain trade.
Privately held Cargill reported net earnings of $425 million
in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, down 26 percent from
$571 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 2 percent to $33.3 billion, from $33.8
billion a year earlier.
Returns from Cargill's origination and processing business,
its largest segment, slipped as farmers held back grain sales
amid tumbling prices and the lower commodity markets volatility
made it difficult for the company to generate trading profits.
Benchmark corn futures prices tumbled 23 percent in the
quarter and soybean prices fell 27 percent in the quarter as
largely ideal crop weather in the United States, the world's top
producer and exporter, fueled expectations for a record harvest.
Cargill said it was poised to benefit from replenished grain
supplies as the harvest advances in its second quarter and as
lower grain prices attract demand.
"This year's big crops, not just in North America but across
agricultural production areas worldwide, will enhance food
security after several years of weather disruptions. Our company
is well positioned to connect these new supplies to growing
demand," president and CEO David MacLennan said.
Cargill blamed lower profits in its food and ingredients
business on weak economic conditions in several countries, but
said strong demand for corn-based biofuel ethanol supported its
North American processing operations.
A bright spot for Cargill in the quarter came from its
animal protein businesses as lower grain prices cut cattle feed
input costs and the shortage of hogs due to a deadly pig virus
in the United States was lower than expected. Strong consumer
demand and historically high meat prices further bolstered
returns.
Profits in energy rebounded after two weak quarters and a
revamp of its trading unit, but Cargill reported weaker results
from ocean freight trading and metals as tighter Chinese credit
markets hurt demand for iron ore and steel.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by W Simon)