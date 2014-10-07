UPDATE 1-Cargill reports lower Q1 profit amid slumping grain markets

(Adds details, background, quote, adds byline)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO Oct 7 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell as global grain and oilseed prices tumbled in anticipation of a record-large U.S. harvest and as turmoil in some countries impacted its operations.

Minneapolis-based Cargill noted that its fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31 was "marked by a great deal of geopolitical uncertainty," including inflation in Venezuela and Argentina, violence in eastern Ukraine, and tightening credit markets in China.

Rival grain trader Louis Dreyfus last week also blamed geopolitical turmoil for its disappointing quarterly results. The two companies, along with Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge Ltd, make up the ABCD companies that dominate the global grain trade.

Privately held Cargill reported net earnings of $425 million in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, down 26 percent from $571 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 2 percent to $33.3 billion, from $33.8 billion a year earlier.

Returns from Cargill's origination and processing business, its largest segment, slipped as farmers held back grain sales amid tumbling prices and the lower commodity markets volatility made it difficult for the company to generate trading profits.

Benchmark corn futures prices tumbled 23 percent in the quarter and soybean prices fell 27 percent in the quarter as largely ideal crop weather in the United States, the world's top producer and exporter, fueled expectations for a record harvest.

Cargill said it was poised to benefit from replenished grain supplies as the harvest advances in its second quarter and as lower grain prices attract demand.

"This year's big crops, not just in North America but across agricultural production areas worldwide, will enhance food security after several years of weather disruptions. Our company is well positioned to connect these new supplies to growing demand," president and CEO David MacLennan said.

Cargill blamed lower profits in its food and ingredients business on weak economic conditions in several countries, but said strong demand for corn-based biofuel ethanol supported its North American processing operations.

A bright spot for Cargill in the quarter came from its animal protein businesses as lower grain prices cut cattle feed input costs and the shortage of hogs due to a deadly pig virus in the United States was lower than expected. Strong consumer demand and historically high meat prices further bolstered returns.

Profits in energy rebounded after two weak quarters and a revamp of its trading unit, but Cargill reported weaker results from ocean freight trading and metals as tighter Chinese credit markets hurt demand for iron ore and steel.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by W Simon)