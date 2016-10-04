Cargill first-quarter profit jumps 66 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Tuesday reported a 66.4 percent rise in net quarterly profit, helped by lower beef prices due to increased cattle supplies and renewed demand.
The privately held company said net income rose to $852 million in the first quarter ended August 31 from $512 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, the Minnesota-based company's operating profit rose to $827 million from $611 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $27.1 billion from $27.5 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.