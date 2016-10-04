版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 21:31 BJT

Cargill first-quarter profit jumps 66 percent

Oct 4 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Tuesday reported a 66.4 percent rise in net quarterly profit, helped by lower beef prices due to increased cattle supplies and renewed demand.

The privately held company said net income rose to $852 million in the first quarter ended August 31 from $512 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Minnesota-based company's operating profit rose to $827 million from $611 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $27.1 billion from $27.5 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐