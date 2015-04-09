Cargill third-quarter profit rises 33 pct

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a strong performance in its animal nutrition business and a rebound in its energy businesses.
The privately held company reported net earnings of $425 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $319 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $28.4 billion. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.