Cargill earnings drop on U.S. energy trading loss, rejected corn shipments

CHICAGO, April 8 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, on Tuesday said quarterly earnings fell 28 percent due to a trading loss in U.S. power markets and the rejection of U.S. corn shipments to China.

Minneapolis-based Cargill reported net earnings of $319 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $445 million a year earlier.

Revenue was $32 billion, which the company said was essentially even with a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
