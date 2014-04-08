Cargill earnings drop on U.S. energy trading loss, rejected corn shipments

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 8 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, on Tuesday said quarterly earnings fell 28 percent due to a trading loss in U.S. power markets and the rejection of U.S. corn shipments to China.
Minneapolis-based Cargill reported net earnings of $319 million for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $445 million a year earlier.
Revenue was $32 billion, which the company said was essentially even with a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work