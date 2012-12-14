版本:
2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Cargill pays $20 mln to increase S.Africa stake

JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 U.S. agricultural firm Cargill Inc said on Friday it had paid $20 million to increase its stake in its South Africa animal nutrition business.

Cargill said in a statement it now held 75 percent of NuTec Southern Africa, its joint venture with South Africa's Astral Foods.

Astral retains 25 percent of the business, it said.

