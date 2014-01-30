Cargill says idling North Carolina soy processor this spring

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 Cargill Inc will idle its soybean processing plant in Raleigh, North Carolina, this spring amid reduced demand for U.S. soymeal due to large soy harvests in South America, the company said on Thursday.
"In recent years, demand for U.S. soybean processing has become more variable and seasonally driven," Mark Stonacek, president of Cargill's North American grain and oilseed supply chain, said in a statement. "Cargill will continue to monitor the global situation and will consider restarting the plant if conditions change."
The company still will operate an elevator at the Raleigh location, purchasing soybeans from farmers and other commercial sellers, it said.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.