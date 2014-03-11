版本:
Cargill soy processor in Ohio resumes operations after fire

March 11 Cargill Inc.'s soybean processing plant in Sidney, Ohio, is up and running after a fire on Monday that took nearly four hours to extinguish, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Minor fire at refinery, which is back in operation," Cargill spokesman Mark Klein said in an email, adding there was "no effect on crush."

The plant processes soybeans into soybean meal, a popular livestock feed, and soyoil, which is used in foods and to produce biodiesel.

Ron Wolfe, deputy chief at the Sidney Fire Department, said the "moderate" blaze started in an soyoil-refining portion of the processor.

"They shut down the plant for a limited time. The sprinkler system did put out the main part of the fire," Wolfe said.
