Cargill to shut HK, Geneva physical steel desks-sources

LONDON Nov 30 Cargill Ferrous
International, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant
Cargill Inc. is shutting down its physical steel
trading desk in Hong Kong and Geneva, market sources told
Reuters.
"A number of steel traders, including senior managers have
left, resigned or have been given severance packages," a market
source said. "The physical steel traders left will be integrated
into the metals trading desk."
"It's all true but it is still not clear whether these
restructuring measures will affect the ferrous derivatives
trading team too," a source close to the company said.
Cargill was not immediately available to comment.