Cargill to shut HK, Geneva physical steel desks-sources

LONDON Nov 30 Cargill Ferrous International, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant Cargill Inc. is shutting down its physical steel trading desk in Hong Kong and Geneva, market sources told Reuters.

"A number of steel traders, including senior managers have left, resigned or have been given severance packages," a market source said. "The physical steel traders left will be integrated into the metals trading desk."

"It's all true but it is still not clear whether these restructuring measures will affect the ferrous derivatives trading team too," a source close to the company said.

Cargill was not immediately available to comment.

