UPDATE 2-Cargill to shut HK, Geneva physical steel desks-sources

* Unclear if ferrous derivatives desk will be affected

* Falling margins, rising cost of finance weigh on sector

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Nov 30 Cargill Ferrous International, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant Cargill Inc, is shutting down its physical steel trading desks in Hong Kong and Geneva, market sources told Reuters.

"A number of steel traders, including senior managers have left, resigned or have been given severance packages," a market source said. "The physical steel traders left will be integrated into the metals trading desk."

"It's all true but it is still not clear whether these restructuring measures will affect the ferrous derivatives trading team too," a source close to the company said.

Most steel trading companies have been hit by falling prices for most products in the last few months as a gloomier economic outlook weighed on consumer confidence and weakened demand for steel and metals.

"Following a review of our global energy, transportation and metals operations, we have made some internal structural changes to facilitate our long-term growth in these sectors," Cargill spokeswoman Corinne Holtshausen said in an e-mailed statement.

"As with many of the industries Cargill is in, the steel market continues to evolve and Cargill is positioning itself to ensure we can change successfully with it... We can confirm that as a result of the internal structural changes there have been some personnel changes."

Rising costs of funding are also weighing on traders operating in the metals industry.

"The steel trading business is a brutally competitive market and margins are under severe pressure in trading houses, so it is not surprising that there is some rationalisation going on," a UK-based steel trader said.