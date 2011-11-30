UPDATE 2-Cargill to shut HK, Geneva physical steel desks-sources

* Unclear if ferrous derivatives desk will be affected
* Falling margins, rising cost of finance weigh on sector
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Nov 30 Cargill Ferrous
International, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant
Cargill Inc, is shutting down its physical steel
trading desks in Hong Kong and Geneva, market sources told
Reuters.
"A number of steel traders, including senior managers have
left, resigned or have been given severance packages," a market
source said. "The physical steel traders left will be integrated
into the metals trading desk."
"It's all true but it is still not clear whether these
restructuring measures will affect the ferrous derivatives
trading team too," a source close to the company said.
Most steel trading companies have been hit by falling prices
for most products in the last few months as a gloomier economic
outlook weighed on consumer confidence and weakened demand for
steel and metals.
"Following a review of our global energy, transportation and
metals operations, we have made some internal structural changes
to facilitate our long-term growth in these sectors," Cargill
spokeswoman Corinne Holtshausen said in an e-mailed statement.
"As with many of the industries Cargill is in, the steel
market continues to evolve and Cargill is positioning itself to
ensure we can change successfully with it... We can confirm that
as a result of the internal structural changes there have been
some personnel changes."
Rising costs of funding are also weighing on traders
operating in the metals industry.
"The steel trading business is a brutally competitive market
and margins are under severe pressure in trading houses, so it
is not surprising that there is some rationalisation going on,"
a UK-based steel trader said.