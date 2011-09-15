Cargill looks to expand sugar, cocoa operations-exec

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 15 Agribusiness Cargill is looking to expand its sugar and cocoa operations in emerging markets.

The U.S. privately owned company is keen to acquire mills in top sugar producer Brazil and is also looking at expanding its cocoa operations in Asia, Paul Naar, head of food ingredients in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Cargill, told Reuters on Thursday.

"Brazil is going to be the sugar bowl for the world. It is the place to be at the moment," he said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; editing by James Jukwey)