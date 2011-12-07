UPDATE 3-Cargill's top sugar trader leaves

* Jonathan Drake leaves after Cargill announces job cuts
By Nigel Hunt and Rene Pastor
MOSCOW/NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. commodity giant
Cargill Inc said on Wednesday its top sugar trader, Jonathan
Drake, has left the company.
The departure comes one week after the firm announced it
would lay off 2,000 of its global employees amid heightened
volatility and turmoil in commodity markets.
Drake joined Cargill in 1985 and will be replaced by Ivo
Sarjanovic, who was the previous head of the firm's grain and
oilseed business in the Middle East and Africa, a company
spokesman said. Cargill's headquarters in Minnesota referred
any further comments to the European spokesperson.
"We can confirm that Jonathan Drake is no longer with
Cargill," the spokesperson said, adding Sarjanovic had taken
over the sugar business effective Dec. 6.
Cargill's sugar business is based in Geneva, Switzerland.
Cargill Sugar is at least one of the largest sugar traders
in the world, with some in the trade saying it is the biggest
player in both the raw and white sugar markets.
It employs a total of 200 people in 16 countries. The
division is involved in the origination, financing, freighting,
and marketing of raw and refined sugar, and the biofuel
ethanol.
The firm is involved in domestic sugar markets in the
former Soviet Union, the Middle East, South America and Asia.
It operates bulk and bag sugar loading facilities in Guaruja,
where it is currently the largest shipper of raw sugar from top
sugar producer and exporter Brazil.
Trade sources said the departure of Drake, who built up the
business after joining Cargill Sugar in 1991, will not lead to
Cargill reducing its exposure in the sugar business.
"They still have the largest physical sugar book in the
world," a senior analyst at a rival brokerage said. "I don't
think the departure of Drake will change what they're doing in
sugar."
Drake left Cargill because of a likely divergence over
strategic vision, a source familiar with the situation said.
"Cargill wanted to go one way, and he wanted to go
another," the source told Reuters in London. "The markets have
been very difficult. Traders are paid to take risks. No one is
fired for taking trading risks. Drake had made a lot of money
for Cargill over the years."
Drake's parting with Cargill came very suddenly, the source
said. When Drake took part in the Brazilian Sugar Week in late
November, and the International Sugar Organization (ISO)
seminar in London last week, it was business as usual for him.
The size of Cargill Sugar can also be seen from the fact
that it manages toll refining and/or storage/distribution
programs in over 10 countries that distributes sugar in those
countries or ships them to re-export destinations, dealers
said.
Cargill has until recently been the main receiver of raw
sugar when it is delivered at the ICE Futures U.S. exchange.
For the first time in five years, it did not take delivery
when the October raw sugar contract expired in September.
Analysts said the news on Drake was partially responsible
for the sell-off in New York and London sugar futures, with one
New York trader wondering if this would herald a change in
trading strategy by Cargill.
Most traders said Drake did not trigger the selling spree
and blamed the turmoil induced by the sour macro economic
outlook for the drubbing sugar endured on Wednesday.
Drake graduated with a degree in Economics from the
University of California, Los Angeles.
Johan Steyn, Cargill's country representative in South
Africa, replaces Sarjanovic as head of the grains and oilseed
business in the Middle East and Africa. He will remain based in
Johannesburg.
"Both Ivo and Johan have been with Cargill for many years
and have significant expertise in agricultural commodity
markets. We are confident they will bring great strengths to
our sugar and Middle East and Africa grain and oilseed
businesses, respectively," the Cargill spokesperson said.