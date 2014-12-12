Cargill says corn sweetener supplies 'limited' -letter

Dec 12 Cargill Inc said supplies of corn sweetener are "limited" for 2015 and all outstanding and unaccepted offers are withdrawn, according to a letter from company's milling division obtained by Reuters from a sugar industry source on Friday.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. agriculture department surprised the market earlier this week by raising its forecast by 10 million bushels for corn use in sweeteners, commonly known as high fructose corn syrup. While domestic demand has been relatively flat, exports to Asia have been strong this year.

"We wish to stress that orders for 2015 corn sweetener shipments will only be accepted with a confirmed contract in place," the letter stated.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)