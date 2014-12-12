UPDATE 1-Cargill says corn sweetener supplies 'limited' -letter

(Adds details from letter, context)

Dec 12 Cargill Inc told customers supplies of corn sweetener are "limited" for 2015 and withdrew all outstanding offers, according to a letter obtained on Friday by Reuters from a sugar industry source.

Cargill gave no reason for the move in the letter and a company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Exports to Asia of sweeteners made from corn, most commonly sold as high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), have risen this year. And while domestic demand has been declining, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised the market earlier this week by raising its forecast for corn used in sweeteners in the 2014/15 season by 10 million bushels.

At the same time, corn supplies for refining into HFCS have been crimped by both record ethanol production and slow sales of the grain from farmers after prices slumped in the wake of a massive harvest.

Cargill said in its letter that orders for 2015 corn sweetener shipments would only be accepted with a confirmed contract in place. It added that spot orders in 2015 would only be filled if product and "appropriate freight" were available and if the contract was accepted at spot prices effective at the time.

The letter comes as pressure mounts on the U.S. and Mexican governments to finalize a deal to suspend huge duties on sugar, corn syrup's major sweetener rival in North America.

Industry sources said at a conference in New York this week that Mexico will prepare a complaint against imports of U.S. HFCS in response to the dispute over sugar.

Comments from the sweetener industry have suggested demand for HFCS is expected to remain sluggish.

Chris Cuddy, president of sweetener and starches for No. 1 corn miller Archers Daniel Midland Co said during an investor conference last week, "Unless something changes really soon, I won't be asking...for any money to add (HFCS) capacity."

A spokeswoman for corn miller Ingredion Inc in an email said the company was expanding in specialty products to combat expectations for reduced sales of HFCS.

Total production of HFCS in the United States was 8,588,000 short tons dry weight in 2013 and domestic use was 7,250,000 tons with 1,425,000 tons exported, according to data released earlier this month by the USDA. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek in Chicago and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant McCool)