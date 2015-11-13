Cargill says two vice chairmen to retire

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
CHICAGO Nov 13 Cargill Inc will lose two vice chairmen with a combined 74 years of experience at the company to retirement in the coming months, a spokesman said on Friday.
Paul Conway will retire on Dec. 31 after 36 years with the company, and Emery Koenig will retire on Feb. 1 after 38 years, the spokesman said.
Koenig is also Cargill's chief risk officer. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.