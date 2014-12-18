版本:
BRIEF-Cargotec: Hiab is moving to dealer based distribution in Mexico

Dec 18 Cargotec Oyj :

* Hiab, part of Cargotec, and Consorcio Industrial Puebla S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CIPSA) have signed an agreement regarding a long-term distribution partnership in Americas region

* As a part of transaction Hiab will sell its current sales company HIAB S.A de C.V. which employs 70 persons

* Parties have agreed not to disclose value of transaction which will follow on Dec. 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
