Car shopping site CarGurus hires banks for U.S. IPO -sources

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 28
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 CarGurus, a popular
website where consumers go to browse cars, has tapped investment
banks for an initial public offering later this year, according
to people familiar with the matter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is aiming to go
public in the fourth quarter of the year at a valuation of more
than $1 billion, the people said on Tuesday.
CarGurus has hired bookrunners to lead the IPO, said the
people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. The timing of the IPO could still change, they
added.
Online news provider Axios, which first reported on the IPO
plans earlier on Tuesday, said the company hired Goldman Sachs
and Allen & Co to lead the offering.
CarGurus and Allen & Co could not be reached for comment.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Allen & Co investment banker Ian Smith sits on CarGurus'
board, according to its website.
CarGurus joins a growing list of private tech companies
looking to go public this year following the IPO of messaging
app Snapchat's owner, Snap Inc . Enterprise
software firms MuleSoft Inc and Alteryx Inc
have also made successful offerings in the past few weeks.
The move comes as more consumers grow comfortable with
online used-car purchases. Shares of one of CarGurus'
competitors, TrueCar Inc, a car-shopping service that
went public in 2014, have surged 184 percent in the last 12
months.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Carvana LLC, which
allows customers to pick up cars they buy on the internet from
vending machine-like towers, has tapped investment banks for an
initial public offering.
Langley Steinert, who co-founded travel reviews website
TripAdvisor, started CarGurus in 2006 with about $5 million in
funding from individual investors. While it is mostly focused on
the United States and Canada, it has started a push to expand
into Europe.
The company makes money from the network of car dealers who
pay to post their inventory on the website.
Demand for cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks
has remained robust among U.S. consumers, even as it dipped
slightly in February to an annualized pace of 17.6 million
vehicles, compared with 17.7 million a year earlier, according
to Autodata Corp.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)