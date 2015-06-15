CORRECTED-Former Carige chairman to stand trial in insurance scandal

(Recasts lead to show trial is not related to the actual sale of the insurance unit)

GENOA, Italy, June 15 An Italian judge ordered the former chairman of Italian bank Banca Carige on Monday to stand trial for alleged fraud involving an insurance unit which was sold earlier this month to U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management.

The disposal of insurers Carige Vita Nuova and Carige Assicurazioni is part of a plan to fill a capital shortfall at the mid-sized lender unveiled in a sector check-up carried out last year by the European Central Bank.

To comply with the ECB's capital requests, Carige is also in the process of raising 850 million euros from investors in a share sale that runs until June 25.

Giovanni Berneschi, 77, was ousted in September 2013 after 20 years as Carige's chairman in a management overhaul requested by Italy's central bank after an audit that highlighted poor lending practices.

"I have 10 cupboards full of documents to defend myself," Berneschi told reporters after the judge's decision.

"I'm glad the trial will take place in Genoa. It is not easy to transport all of that material ... I was expecting this anyway and we're going to have fun at the trial."

Another seven people will also have to stand trial.

Berneschi and the others are suspected of having forced the bank's Carige Vita Nuova unit to buy assets at an inflated price in 2006 and 2009 for their own profit, prosecutors said in May last year when the accused were arrested.

Carige raised 310 million euros at the beginning of June from the sale of its insurance business to Apollo.

