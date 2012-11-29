版本:
Carlisle to buy Belden's Thermax-Raydex business for $265 mln

Nov 29 Diversified manufacturer Carlisle Cos Inc said it will buy Belden Inc's Thermax-Raydex business for about $265 million, including debt.

Thermax-Raydex makes hook-up, data and coaxial wires and cables for commercial aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

Carlisle expects the acquisition to add to its earnings in 2013.

