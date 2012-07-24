UPDATE 1-Carlisle profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 EPS from cont ops $1.39 vs est $1.25
* Q2 sales $984.6 mln vs est $1.02 bln
* Sees 2012 sales growth in mid-teens
July 24 Carlisle Cos Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations as the diversified manufacturer sold more at higher prices.
The company makes products such as roofing materials, specialty wheels and tires, food service equipment, and wire and cable assemblies for aerospace and industrial clients.
Net income rose to $92.8 million, or $1.45 per share, for the April-June period, from $54.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Income from continuing operations was $1.39 per share.
Sales rose 13 percent to $984.6 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at its constructions materials segment rose 14 percent to $470 million as higher selling prices more than offset increased raw material costs.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $51.91 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.