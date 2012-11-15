版本:
New Issue- Carlisle Companies sells $350 mln in notes

Nov 15 Carlisle Companies Inc on
Thursday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CARLISLE COMPANIES
 
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.687   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.788 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

