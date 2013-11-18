RESEARCH ALERT-Carlsberg: JP Morgan raises price target

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 18 Carlsberg A/S : * JP Morgan raises price target to Dkk 550 from Dkk 545; rating neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA hours ahead of pricing on Thursday, saying the airline gave some investors information that was not included in the transaction's official documentation.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.