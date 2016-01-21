UPDATE 2-Radisson owner exploring sale, options for hotel business -WSJ

(Adds details, Carlson response)
Jan 21 Radisson hotels owner Carlson Cos Inc
is exploring strategic alternatives for its hotel
business, including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
A merger or a partnership are the other alternatives the
company is exploring, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nq2N5S)
Carlson declined to comment on the report.
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which has 1,370 hotels in
operation and under development, includes Radisson Hotels, Park
Plaza Hotels and Country Inns and Suites. It once owned
restaurant chain TGI Friday's.
Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Carlson has hired Morgan Stanley
to run the process, WSJ said.
Carlson's hotel business, which acquired its first Radisson
hotel in 1962, had revenue of about $7.8 billion in 2014.
Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), the company's travel
management business, generated revenue of $27 billion in 2014.
Last year, Marriott International Inc agreed to buy
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc for $12.2
billion, which was seen as a precursor to more consolidation in
the industry.
The rise of apartment-sharing startups such as Airbnb is
expected to eat into hotels' business as it signs up more and
more homeowners, analysts warn.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)